No one knew all what would be found hiding in the old vault beneath the gym at the Wallowa School, when it was finally opened and the contents had to be moved.

It wasn’t until after demolition began on the old gym in preparation for building the new gym that the vault was explored to reveal its stash of 120-year-old gems — original documents from the Wallowa and Lostine school districts. The documents included building blueprints, school records dating back to 1904, attendance records from the 1930s and 1940s, minutes from school board meetings and student grades. Most of the records are handwritten, some in elegant, black cursive penmanship — the kind not seen or taught any more.

