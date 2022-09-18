No one knew all what would be found hiding in the old vault beneath the gym at the Wallowa School, when it was finally opened and the contents had to be moved.
It wasn’t until after demolition began on the old gym in preparation for building the new gym that the vault was explored to reveal its stash of 120-year-old gems — original documents from the Wallowa and Lostine school districts. The documents included building blueprints, school records dating back to 1904, attendance records from the 1930s and 1940s, minutes from school board meetings and student grades. Most of the records are handwritten, some in elegant, black cursive penmanship — the kind not seen or taught any more.
Superintendent Tammy Jones called it “history uncovered.” She said the documents include records from the whole area. She said they include original bonds that ”look like tickets with the amounts printed on them. Budgets. School board meeting (minutes and agendas), all the way up to the present.”
She admitted officials didn’t know all that was in the vault until they started digging. The new vault is included in the seismic rehabilitation grant and bond for capital projects. These funds are paying for the seismic retrofitting and remodeling in the gym, including new bleachers, locker rooms and a 4,200 square foot addition that will house a new fitness room, a new entry, and common space along with an elevator that will improve access to the high school.
The current gym, complete with its vault space, was built in 1949, after the original gym burned down in 1948.
Old students’ records were not the only things found during the deconstruction of the old gym. Programs, notes, toys, and old candy wrappers were found under the bleachers. Hidden behind trophies on the top shelf of an old trophy case was Terry Crenshaw’s ponytail, cut off by teammates after they won the state football championship.
The original records are too bulky to be scanned and stored digitally. Many are in large ledgers, and are also delicate due to age and need to be handled with care. The records will be stored in totes while the new vault is built.
Asked if the records would be made public, for people wanting to do research or working on a genealogical project, Jones said school officials “would probably be able to accommodate that.”
Jones said the remodeled gym complex will be completed “sometime this fall. The storm on August 11 set the project back a little bit," she said.
Construction of the new addition will begin this fall, with the bulk of the work taking place next summer and potentially into the following school year, Jones said.
The old records will be well-protected by the new vault. It will have several layers of concrete and firewall construction. The location is without windows. The dimensions of the vault room are approximately 20-by-10-by-12 feet, enough space to hold many more years of Wallowa School history.
