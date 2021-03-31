WALLOWA — Wallowa may look like a placid little town, but there’s a monster lurking underground just a few miles to the southeast. The Wallowa School District is outfitting its Cougar Dome to ensure safety for students and a safe haven for the community should the monster ever strike.
The “monster” is the nearly 40-mile-long Wallowa fault and related faults that define the Lostine and other river valleys, as well as other parts of the Blue Mountains. Historic seismic activity in Wallowa County has produced only magnitude 5 and smaller quakes, many have been centered around Joseph.
In January, two magnitude 2 quakes occurred six to seven miles WSW of Lostine, and were felt by local residents. Although no fault scarps younger than 17,000 years have been found, some geologists, notably U.S. Geological Survey’s Gary Mann, consider the Wallowa fault, which has been active for about 12 million years, to be capable of a magnitude 7 quake.
The Wallowa School District is addressing this potential threat with a $2,287,425 Seismic Rehabilitation Grant. The grant, awarded in May 2020, is funded by state bonds, administered by Business Oregon, a state agency that helps develop livable and prosperous communities.
The district chose the Cougar Dome, constructed in 1949, for the project’s seismic retrofit rather than the century-old, brick high school. A seismic retrofit of the more vulnerable high school was estimated at $8.1 million, far above the grant program’s $2.5 million limit. The Cougar Dome also was deemed a place where the community could shelter in any emergency, seismic or otherwise.
“We’re underway with the evaluation work,” school Superintendent Tammy Jones said. “Right now, we are into schematic design.”
The project is expected to include roof, wall and floor/foundation strengthening and construction, Jones said.
But actual construction won’t proceed until next summer.
“We could be full-bore and do the construction for the seismic this summer and be done,” Jones said. “But the work doesn’t have to be done until September of 2022. We are waiting to hear on the bond because combining the seismic work and the bond-funded renovations on the gym could have some cost savings.”
Gathering data on exactly what underlies the Cougar Dome foundations is a first step toward design and eventual construction.
On Tuesday, March 16, geotechnical engineer Michael Remboldt, of K.A. Engineering out of Coburg, was onsite to take cores on the south, west and north sides of the building. The track-mounted geotechnical drill that Remboldt and his wife, Marvis, used for the work reached bedrock at about 11-12 feet deep in all three holes. The material they found was mostly a gravely substrate, Marvis said, which is a piece of good news for the building’s seismic risk.
Their preliminary observations mean that liquefaction — the collapse of the ground that supports the building due to earthquake shaking — is probably not a major issue, Michael Remboldt said.
In November, the district awarded the engineering contract for the seismic retrofit to ZCS Engineering and Architecture. The Klamath Falls/Oregon City-based firm has completed seismic retrofit projects for the Baker School District and Grant County School District, as well as larger gym retrofits for schools in Roseburg, Klamath Falls and Toledo, Jones said.
“We awarded the contract to them because of their experience with seismic rehabilitation work. They really understood what needed to happen,” she said. “They’ve done more than any other contractor. And they’ve done some local seismic retrofits in similar districts, including Baker and Imbler.”
“They also have a great record of being on time and on budget,” Jones added. “And they have done 118 similar retrofit projects across the state in the past five years.”
In addition, ZCS provided some seismic evaluation information for parts of the whole facility plan.
The work will be done using a contract management/general contractor methodology. That means that the general contractors work closely with the engineering firm during the design phase of the project, Jones said.
Some of the work that is likely, Jones said, includes building a new, reinforced wall in the gym weight room where the existing wall, built of a wood portion set on concrete blocks and not tied together, is susceptible to failure during earthquake shaking.
“I was with them when they did their first walk-through,” Jones said. “What they showed me is that, for example, in the weight room there’s a concrete block that wood beams rest on. There’s nothing that ties it all together. So that’s a ‘hinge point.’ And so in an earthquake, that would ‘hinge.’ What they were thinking about is building another wall that would be reinforced and go all the way down and all the way up and be tied into the existing wall. And they’d insulate the space in between, too.”
The grant may be used for added work.
“Other renovations funded by the seismic grant will likely include the Cougar Dome’s ceiling, roof and reinforcement of walls. But they are still in the design phase,” Jones said. “They will keep the same shape, and it will be seismically safe when they are done.”
