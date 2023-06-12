This architect’s rendering shows what the Wallowa School will look like when current work is completed by Jan. 1. Students and faculty watched Wednesday, June 7, as the beams for the common space in front were lowered into place.
A crane lowers a beam into place on the new common space in front of the refurbished gymnasium Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Wallowa School as students and faculty watch.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Architect West/Contributed Graphic
A construction worker levers the end of a beam into a notch in the wall of the new common space being built onto the front of the gymnasium Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Wallowa School.
WALLOWA — Students at Wallowa School had a unique addition to their education Wednesday, June 7, as they emerged from class to see beams lowered onto the new portion of the school’s gymnasium now under construction.
Lem McBurney, the owner’s representative for the school bond and seismic projects that are paying for the work, was on hand to witness the progress as students poured out of the classrooms to see the beams lowered.
The gym was rebuilt over the past year funded by a $2.3 million state grant to address seismic concerns with the school’s gymnasium and athletic facility by shoring up walls and retrofitting to meet those concerns. It all fit within a $12.2 million bond and an Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching program grant.
McBurney had nothing but praise for Wallowa Superintendent Tammy Jones, whom he credited for obtaining many of the grants.
“I’ve never seen a more shameless grant-chaser,” he said.
The work at the school will, in addition to placing a new roof on the gym, have new heating and cooling, McBurney said.
“It’ll have fresh air, recirculation and a cooling system for the first time in the school’s history, making for a healthier learning environment,” he said.
The 110-year-old school’s furnace dates to the 1930s, McBurney said, although some portions were refurbished in the 1980s, Jones added.
The project also includes the addition of a common space for the community at the front of the gym. McBurney said community members will be allowed to have key cards to access the common space during nonschool hours.
McBurney and Jones emphasized how the work on the school has been community-oriented in order to make the school a hub for Wallowa.
“The project has gone along so efficiently because the administration and school board and the construction team have worked closely together and it’s created a streamlined efficiency that’s kept things on schedule,” McBurney said.
He noted that with all the work that’s been done, more became necessary because of the hailstorm in August — and the storm didn’t put the project behind.
“Despite the storm, which did more than $2 million damage to the school, we’ve been able to stay on budget,” he said.
Jones noted that she’s been impressed with the way government, the community and contractors have come together to get the project done in an integrated way.
“It’s incredible. I can’t thank the community enough for voting for the bond because that’s voting for kids first,” she said. “I’ve been a part of other school projects and nothing compares to what we’re accomplishing for the community.”
The students have taken pride in the improvements to their school. On June 3, the Class of 2023 became the first graduating class to hold its commencement exercises in the refurbished gym. Principal Sara Hayes said the seniors were adamant: “They wanted to have it here,” she said.
Jones and McBurney said the enormity of the project wasn’t lost on the students brought out to watch it.
Jones said the kids were “jabbering away” at the size of the cranes and the beams.
McBurney said a boy said to him, “It feels like we matter now.”
