WALLOWA — Students at Wallowa School had a unique addition to their education Wednesday, June 7, as they emerged from class to see beams lowered onto the new portion of the school’s gymnasium now under construction.

Lem McBurney, the owner’s representative for the school bond and seismic projects that are paying for the work, was on hand to witness the progress as students poured out of the classrooms to see the beams lowered.

