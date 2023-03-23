Hulse Gary.jpg

WALLOWA — The city of Wallowa will proceed to apply for a $50,000 grant to hire someone to help with the rehabilitation of its downtown, the City Council agreed during its Tuesday, March 21 meeting.

“Due to our (per-capita) income (being low) … we’re the only city in Wallowa County that qualifies for this grant,” Mayor Gary Hulse said the next day.

