WALLOWA — The city of Wallowa will proceed to apply for a $50,000 grant to hire someone to help with the rehabilitation of its downtown, the City Council agreed during its Tuesday, March 21 meeting.
“Due to our (per-capita) income (being low) … we’re the only city in Wallowa County that qualifies for this grant,” Mayor Gary Hulse said the next day.
The Community Development Block Grant through Oregon Business would be with the assistance of the Enterprise-based Northeast Oregon Economic Development District to put out bids for such a hire. The individual would be either an independent hire or a staffer from an existing organization, Hulse said.
The individual would assist locals in learning what they need to do to apply for available grants to spruce up the city’s downtown.
The mayor said the city should know by late April or early May if it has a shot at the grant, but it won’t likely be until late summer when full verification of the grant comes through.
In another matter, Hulse said a report from the city’s Public Works Department indicated much has been accomplished toward repairs from damage caused by the Aug. 11 hailstorm. Numerous city buildings were damaged in the storm.
So far, he said, the roof on the city library, windows on City Hall and the fire station and siding on the Senior Center all have been replaced. He said workers are just awaiting better weather before repainting the Senior Center.
“Most of the smaller (jobs) have been accomplished,” Hulse said. “We’ve been in contact with Blue Mountain (Long-term Recovery) and we’re starting to put things back together. It’ll be slow, but we’ll get it done.”
The council also:
• Approved an ordinance defining public nuisances as dangerous buildings, those affecting public health and safety, noxious vegetation, scattered rubbish, junk, damaged buildings or abatement by the owner or the city. In particular, the ordinance states that “No owner shall have abandoned, vacant and unsafe houses that are dangerous and accessible to the public.”
Hulse said such nuisances are not buildings that were damaged by the hailstorm, but ones that have been in neglected for some time.
“We’re looking at homes with windows broken out, animals living in them, that are attractive for kids to go in and smoke cigarettes,” he said.
• Heard from residents Juanita Rolan and Mary Hawkins, who were concerned about rumors they’d heard that Dollar General planned to tear down a building in town and build there.
Hulse said the women wanted to know if the council could stop a business from coming in that would compete with existing businesses.
"We don’t discriminate on who comes in,” Hulse said. “Right now, the council is looking for business to come into Wallowa, not discourage it.”
He said the women were told that if they had any information on measures another city had taken in such a case to bring it to the council. However, he said, it turned out the Dollar General plans were just a rumor.
