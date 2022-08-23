WALLOWA — The city of Wallowa can expect to receive $2 million in state emergency aid, next month, when the board of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management meets, according to state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena.

The aid would be to assist Wallowa residents in the wake of the Aug. 11 hailstorm that ravaged the town. The roofs of at least 400 buildings and scores of automobiles were damage by the large hailstones, Mayor Gary Hulse said. A handful of injuries were reported, although none was considered serious.

