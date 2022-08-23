WALLOWA — The city of Wallowa can expect to receive $2 million in state emergency aid, next month, when the board of the Oregon Department of Emergency Management meets, according to state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena.
The aid would be to assist Wallowa residents in the wake of the Aug. 11 hailstorm that ravaged the town. The roofs of at least 400 buildings and scores of automobiles were damage by the large hailstones, Mayor Gary Hulse said. A handful of injuries were reported, although none was considered serious.
Hansell said Wednesday, Aug. 24, that he learned the previous day $2 million was to be added to the funds the board is expected to request when it meets Sept. 30.
He said it’s too bad the money can’t come through sooner, “but that’s when the board meets.”
Hansell is a member of the emergency board.
The senator said he immediately called Hulse to inform him.
Hulse confirmed Aug. 23 that he’d heard a $2 million request was made, but had yet to hear if it was approved.
Hansell said the delay in approving the funds could prove troublesome.
“It hasn’t been appropriated yet,” he said. “In the meantime, maybe assuming the money’s going to be there, they can get the work done.”
Hansell said the city has been encouraged to document the extent of the damage.
The senator said he met with Hulse and Wallowa County Commissioners Todd Nash and Susan Roberts informally on Aug. 16 to discuss recovery efforts. At the time, Nash told him of a drone operation in Pendleton that could be asked to survey the damage to the town.
“My understanding is they flew the city and documented the damage,” Hansell said. “They’ll know which roofs to repair first and help people recover.”
Hulse said residents are concerned their roofs won’t keep out the weather the next time it rains. A load of tarps was donated from Ellensburg, Washington, that Farm Supply, of Enterprise, brought in on a return trip. The mayor said residents have been coming to city hall to pick up tarps for their roofs and sheets of plywood for windows, in concern for any coming weather.
“We’ve had people taking tarps to cover their roofs,” Hulse said. “I’m sure every roof in town has some damage to it.”
Also on the calendar for Wallowa recovery is a Zoom meeting Monday, Aug. 29, between city officials and various stakeholders who could have access to resources, Hulse said. After that meeting, when more is known, a town hall-style meeting with Wallowa residents will be held to inform them of the situation.
