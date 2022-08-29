WALLOWA — The Wallowa community will get the opportunity to learn what is being done to help residents recover from the Aug. 11 hailstorm when a town hall-style hearing will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, Mayor Gary Hulse announced Aug. 29.
The mayor made the announcement after a Zoom meeting with various state and local agencies to inform them of the town’s status in the wake of the hailstorm. He has said in the past that more than 400 roofs and innumerable automobile windshields were smashed by the hailstones that reportedly were as large as baseballs. A handful of injuries also were reported.
But the injuries are healing and a meeting at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Wallowa Senior Center will help residents learn what’s being done to assist them. People are concerned about getting their structures repaired before rain and snow comes, Hulse said.
“We want to tell the public the exact truth as to what we know’s going on,” the mayor said. “We feel there might be quite few people in attendance.”
Of the Aug. 29 Zoom meeting, Hulse said there were about 20 participants from a wide variety of agencies that possibly could help with damage recovery from the hailstorm.
He said those invited or who attended included the Oregon Department of Emergency Management, Wallowa County Emergency Services, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Greater Oregon Behavioral Health, Wallowa County Center for Wellness, Tim Norton from the Department of Human Services, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners and state Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield, who is a former Wallowa High School student.
No estimate on the dollar amount of the storm damage has yet been assessed.
“We’re still working on the full amount,” Hulse said. “We’re getting the information out there and letting state organizations know what the damage is and see if they can help the city in any way.”
