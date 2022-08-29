WALLOWA — The Wallowa community will get the opportunity to learn what is being done to help residents recover from the Aug. 11 hailstorm when a town hall-style hearing will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, Mayor Gary Hulse announced Aug. 29.

The mayor made the announcement after a Zoom meeting with various state and local agencies to inform them of the town’s status in the wake of the hailstorm. He has said in the past that more than 400 roofs and innumerable automobile windshields were smashed by the hailstones that reportedly were as large as baseballs. A handful of injuries also were reported.

