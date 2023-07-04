Mother-daughter patriotism was evident Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Wallowa for the Independence Day Parade. Mom Christa Clarkson and daughter, Lily, were outside Goebels Service Station near the beginning of the parade in their matching patriotic dresses.
Miss Fourth of July Adelyn Jo Yarborough and Mr. Liberty Ryker Spaur wave from a car to those attending Tuesday's 2023 Independence Day Parade in Wallowa. Both are 6 years old and will start kindergarten in the fall.
Kids and adults fire water guns from a raft towed by the Wallowa County Search and Rescued truck Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade. It was a warm day so no one minded a little cooling water.
Nez Perce Tribal members promote the Tamkaliks celebration later this month that will take place just outside of Wallowa. They were aboard a float Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
A color guard from veterans organizations around Wallowa County leads the way followed by bagpiper Jon Copper at the start of the 2023 Wallowa Independence Day Parade on Tuesday.
Sandra Johnson, grand marshal of the 2023 Independence Day Parade in Wallowa, waves to the crowd Tuesday, July 4, 2023, as she participates in the parade.
Kids led their 4-H lambs Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Riders celebrating the Mountain High Broncs and Bulls rodeo perform Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the 2023 Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Parade attendees relax along the curb as they wait for the start of the Independence Day Parade in Wallowa on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Kids scramble for candy thrown from floats Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during Wallowa's Independence Day Parade.
Parade attendees stop off for a hamburger or a hot dog outside City Hall on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, after the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
Smokey Bear waves to the crowd from atop a firefighting truck Tuesday, July 4, 2023, during the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
The Lostine Rascals 4-H Club leads wagons showing their animals Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in the Wallowa Independence Day Parade.
The national flag and those of the armed forces were on display Tuesday, July 4, 2023, near the start of Wallowa's Independence Day Parade.
WALLOWA — Several hundred patriotic Americans turned out in Wallowa on Tuesday, July 4, for the town’s annual Independence Day Parade.
Attendance at the parade was about normal, as was participation in Wallowa County’s only Fourth of July Parade.
At least this year’s parade was back to normal. It wasn’t that long ago the town rebelled against state regulations forbidding gatherings — such as parades — because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was in 2020 that Wallowa held a “nonparade.” Although the town couldn’t get official sanctioning to close the highway or other official approval, patriotism in Wallowa prevailed and organizers put on a parade anyway.
Such independence of action wasn’t needed this year, however, as the town went ahead with the usual parade.
Given the fact that Independence Day occurred on a Tuesday, city workers — including those judging parade entries — will take Wednesday off and won’t have results until Thursday, July 6, said city Administrator Carolyn Harshfield. The Chieftain will update this story with parade winners when they're announced.
