The Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual meetings of Circle 100 and Men’s Guild, previously scheduled for March 19th at Wallowa Memorial Hospital amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concern.
Governor Kate Brown has ordered the implementation of community social distancing measures recommending cancellation of events hosting more than 10 persons in high risk populations. High risk populations include older adults, those 60 years of age or older, and those with underlying health conditions. Risk of exposure to respiratory viruses like COVID-19 may increase in crowded, closed-in settings with little air circulation if there are people in the crowd who are sick. Foundation Director Brooke Pace says “The majority of our event attendees are of the “older adult” population, and our first priority is to continue being diligent and responsible in regards to our communities’ health and wellbeing.”
These events raise funds for needed medical equipment at Wallowa Memorial Hospital by members contributing $100 at the annual meetings. The funds were earmarked this year for the purchase of a new $20,000 baby warming station for the OB Department (Circle 100 Project) and a new portable fiber optic video laryngoscope to assist in trauma/difficult intubations in the Emergency Department as well as training manikins for RN’s, physicians, and paramedics to use to practice and maintain proficiency in life saving procedures net cost $12,000 (Men’s Guild Project).
“We still encourage those who were planning on attending to mail a check of $100 to the Foundation at P.O. Box 53, Enterprise. “Even though we are not able to host the event, we still hope to raise enough funds to purchase the equipment.” says Dave Smyth, WVHCF President. The Foundation appreciates your understanding and continued support of their efforts.
