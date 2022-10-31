Healthy Futures dinner 2018

The late Gail Swart and Larry Wishart play "Heads or Tails" at the 23rd annual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction event in 2018. The event, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, returns live to Cloverleaf Hall for the first time in three years on Saturday, Nov. 12.

 Ashley Burton/Contributed photo

ENTERPRISE — It’s been three years since the annual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction was held in person at the Cloverleaf Hall, but this year the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation is planning to hold its 27th annual gala fundraiser live and in person.

“The last two years we went to a virtual format, due to COVID-19,” said David Smyth, foundation board president. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again this year.”

