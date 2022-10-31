The late Gail Swart and Larry Wishart play "Heads or Tails" at the 23rd annual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction event in 2018. The event, the largest fundraiser of the year for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, returns live to Cloverleaf Hall for the first time in three years on Saturday, Nov. 12.
ENTERPRISE — It’s been three years since the annual Healthy Futures Dinner Auction was held in person at the Cloverleaf Hall, but this year the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation is planning to hold its 27th annual gala fundraiser live and in person.
“The last two years we went to a virtual format, due to COVID-19,” said David Smyth, foundation board president. “We’re looking forward to seeing everyone again this year.”
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12. Doors at the Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise, open at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The live auction follows at 7:30 p.m.
Proceeds will purchase a new EPIQ CVx Ultrasound System, which specializes in cardiac function and conditions related to heart disease. This 3D echocardiogram unit also improves the way an ultrasound of a pediatric patient is taken.
“This new unit will reduce the steps and times needed for exams that involve children, which is a big plus,” Director of Imaging Josie Conrad said in a press release. Conrad will make a short presentation with sonographer Sarah Johnson, who has 20 years of experience, on the new system, which costs about $152,000.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy will give a "State of the Hospital" address, outlining how the hospital has weathered the challenges brought on by COVID-19, rising inflation, and the national shortage of health care workers.
This year’s event will feature a catered dinner by The Q Wood-Fired Grill from Walla Walla. Professional speaker and comedian Greg Kettner, (who is the nephew of locals Gary and Glenda Underhill) will emcee the event. Auctioneer Jake Musser, who has been the auctioneer since 2009, will return once again to lead the live auction and a paddle raise. In addition to the live auction, there will be a silent auction, wine roulette, a balloon bid, and "Heads or Tails."
“We try to offer a variety of ways for people to support, not just big ticket items,” said Foundation Director Stacy Green.
A large team of volunteers is required to pull off the event. The Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary group has been the main decorator of the Cloverleaf Hall every year, turning the building into an elegant banquet hall. The Enterprise High School FCCLA chapter, under leader Tamarah Duncan, will act as servers for the evening. The Denny Dawson family, whose late husband Jim Dawson was president of the foundation when he died in 2006, will organize the Wine Bar.
Many staff members from Wallowa Memorial Hospital will give up their Saturday night to help, including physical therapists who will don aprons and plate the meal in the kitchen.
“We couldn’t do this event without so much volunteer support,” said Diana Collins, vice president of the foundation, an auxiliary member, and whose father, Donald Hubbard Sr., was a founding member of the foundation.
The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, which raises money to improve and expand health care services in Wallowa County. Each year, a specific project is identified to support.
The annual event was started in 1996 and raised $19,000 that first year. The last year the event was held in person, 2019, more than 200 donors gathered at the Cloverleaf Hall and raised over $150,000 for a new ambulance.
Since the last live and in-person event, several key people have died, including founding foundation board member Donald Swart Sr., former Wallowa County District Board Chair Ed Jensen, and 25-year foundation board member and musical entertainer for the event, Gail Swart.
“We greatly miss those we have lost since 2019,” said Smyth. “We are grateful for their contributions to the foundation, and their lasting impact on the quality and scope of our local health care.” Tickets are on sale through Friday, Nov. 4.
Tickets are $75. To get tickets, call the foundation office at 541-426-1913. For those who cannot attend but still wish to support, donations can be made to Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation and mailed to PO Box 53, Enterprise, OR, 97828.
