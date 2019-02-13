Saturday’s Wallowa Volunteer Firemens’ annual Steak and Oyster Feed raised funds to upgrade the department’s “bunker gear.” The 16 volunteer firefighters, along with their wives and children, turned out to cook oysters and steaks for more than 200 hungry diners at the all-you-can-eat event. “I can’t say enough good things about the support of the volunteer’s whole families,” said department chief John Campbell.
“Each year we use the funds from the dinner for scholarships for high school students, or sometimes students in college,” Campbell said.
“This year we’ll also use some of the proceeds to get better quality ‘bunker gear’—that’s the helmets, pants, coats, gloves and Nomex shirts—than what our grant from FEMA funded.” The dinner proceeds will also help with the purchase of new firefighter breathing equipment. Past dinners have supplemented State Department of Forestry Volunteer Firefighter grants to improve wildland fire equipment.
