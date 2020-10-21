ENTERPRISE — Wildfires raging in California and the Southwest are extending fire season for many Wallowa County firefighters.
Last week a 20-person hand crew headed to the Arapaho-Roosevelt National Forest in Colorado to fight the Cameron Peak Fire, and an engine with six crew members was dispatched to the Tonto National Forest in Arizona.
“Arizona’s fire season won’t stop,” said Nathan Goodrich, Wallowa-Whitman National Forest north zone fire management officer. “The season usually ends in late July, but it didn’t get the monsoons it usually does.”
Goodrich called the Tonto a “sister” forest to the Wallowa-Whitman, and said it’s normal for crews from each of the forests to support each other as the two regions’ fire seasons don’t generally overlap.
“We have had a relationship with the Tonto for six to eight years,” Goodrich said, “We send people down there and they send people up here.”
This year, Oregon’s fire season was slow to materialize, but blew up the week of Labor Day to an historic level, taxing resources as college students started returning to class. Now that fires in Western Oregon are cooling down, Goodrich said remaining seasonal and permanent employees are being released for availability in other regions.
The 20-person hand crew that went to Colorado was the fifth of its type dispatched off-forest this season, Goodrich said. Last weekend, his overhead team was headed to support fires in Northern California near Redding where one fire, the August Complex, has burned 1 million acres. He said the California fire season started a little early this year and will likely continue for more than another month.
“It’s been a busy year rotating teams,” Goodrich said. “Team members are getting tired, and it’s getting hard to fill out manifests.”
Luckily, some of the seasonal employees still available and willing to work are able to, due to an extension of allowable days to work. Goodrich said by allowing seasonals to work past Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, between 500 and 1,000 fire fighters were added to the ranks to staff late season wildfires.
Many of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest firefighters were held back to burn piles and to broadcast burn this fall. Goodrich said in Wallowa County his crews would mostly be burning slash piles from thinning projects as the recent rains dampened hopes of doing large prescribed burns.
“There may be a window later on, but in the meantime we will help out the south end of the forest where elevations are lower and dryer,” he said.
COVID-19 restrictions played heavily in the lives of firefighters and their managers this year, Goodrich said, and the end result was healthier crew members. Typically by September and October crews come down with what he called “camp crud.” He credited wearing face coverings, hand washing, crews eating at their vehicles and using toilets reserved for their modules, small groups of co-workers, for slowing down the spread of late fire season colds and flus.
“Nobody’s sick,” Goodrich said.
Other precautions taken on the fireline Goodrich listed were hosting morning briefings via video conferencing and all planning and public meetings were virtual. He said while some firefighters did contract COVID-19 on the fireline, for the most part sickness was curtailed.
“The precautions worked, for the most part, really well,” he said
