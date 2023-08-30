BAKER CITY — The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is easing some of its wildfire restrictions as of Thursday, Aug. 31, just in time for Labor Day weekend.
However, the forest said in a news release issued Wednesday, seasonal fire restrictions will remain in effect.
Specifically, an earlier set of restrictions issued on July 14 will be rescinded beginning at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. In general, those restrictions banned smoking, operating internal combustion engines and driving off-road in the Walllowa-Whitman National Forest.
Nevetheless, forest officials urged members of the public to follow these fire-prevention guidelines:
• Campfires are allowed only in fire pits surrounded by dirt, rock, or commercial rings and in areas not conducive to rapid fire spread. At a minimum, clear all flammable material within a radius of 3 feet from the edge of the pit and make sure there's no overhanging material. Use existing pits wherever possible.
• Campfires must be attended at all times, and completely extinguished prior to leaving.
• People with campfires are required to have a tool that can serve as a shovel and one gallon of water in their possession. The intent of this requirement is to ensure individuals have the tools necessary to completely extinguish their campfire.
• Portable cooking stoves using liquefied or bottled gas and wood burning stoves equipped with a chimney that is at least 5 feet in length with a spark-arresting screen consisting of ¼-inch mesh hardware cloth are allowed.
• Use of charcoal briquettes is permitted under the same restrictions as campfires as described above.
Within designated wilderness areas, users are encouraged to locate fires such that minimal disturbance would be necessary to meet the clearing requirements identified. Naturally cleared areas, previously used sites, and areas where vegetation is nonflammable (green grass) are examples.
For more information about the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and current fire updates, go to the website www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman, access the forest's Facebook page at WallowaWhitmanNF or go to the X (formerly Twitter) account @WallowaWhitman.
This restriction change only applies to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and may not reflect other forests in the region. Officials urge people to always check local restrictions.
State and private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeast Oregon follow separate restrictions.
For more information, contact the Wallowa Unit of the Department of Forestry at 541-886-2881 or visit the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center website at http://www.bmidc.org. As of Wednesday, Aug. 31, fire danger in the Northern Blues region around Wallowa County was rated as moderate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.