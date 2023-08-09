BAKER CITY — Wallowa-Whitman National Forest officials have reduced public use restrictions on the forest to Phase A and Industrial Fire Precautions to Level I.
The reduction in restrictions, which is due to the recent increase in moisture in the area, went into effect on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
This is a downgrade from the public use restrictions announced July 21 and returns the forest to the Phase A restrictions announced July 14.
The Phase A restrictions generally prohibit:
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter and cleared of all flammable material.
• Operating an internal combustion engine. (Specifically, chain saws between 1 and 8 p.m.)
• Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark-arresting device.
• Possessing or using a vehicle off forest roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
For restriction updates, go to the forest's website at www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman.
This restriction change only applies to the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and may not reflect other forests in the region. Officials urge people to always check local restrictions.
State and private lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Northeast Oregon follow separate restrictions. Last week, citing increased fire risk, the department tightened restrictions.
For more information, contact the Wallowa Unit of the Department of Forestry at 541-886-2881 or visit the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center website at http://www.bmidc.org.
