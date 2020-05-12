Wallowa High School has set plans for a unique graduation ceremony May 23.
The Class of 2020 graduation will be at 11 a.m. at the Pow Wow Grounds, but due to COVID-19 there will be some changes to normal operations.
Wallowa High School principal David Howe said social distancing measures shall be strictly observed throughout the event.
Graduates and their families will park in the openings of the Pow Wow grounds and will be called out in order, yet to be determined, to receive their diplomas. Graduates will walk around the inside the perimeter after receiving their diplomas and return to their vehicles.
Only district board members and administration will be allowed inside the Pow Wow structure. The district may designate an area for a photographer and videographer to stream the event live on Facebook.
During the ceremony all attendees outside of vehicles must wear face masks. Graduates will have the choice of wearing a face mask when they receive their diploma.
Relatives and community members will be parked in designated areas around the outside of the Pow Wow Grounds, and relatives and community members must remain in cars at all times.
The ceremony will include speeches, including a welcome from Principal Howe, a salutatory address by Quinten Tillery, a valedictory address by Ashlyn Young and a commencement address by Natilie Milar.
