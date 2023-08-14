WALLOWA — It was a night to reflect on how far they’ve come as a community in the year since a hailstorm wreaked havoc on the town of Wallowa.
“Tonight is a night to remember, to contemplate and to also be thankful for the progress we have in the recovery,” said Mayor Gary Hulse in opening the festivities at a Friday, Aug. 11 potluck to mark the anniversary.
He quoted the Aug. 9 edition of the Chieftain, which noted “‘The people of Wallowa stepped out in the silence (after the hailstorm) and went to work fixing their town.’ I have been very honored to see most of this happening by the people of this city. It’s been fantastic.”
The mayor thanked city workers who brought tables to Evans Park, Marilyn Soares, who organized the event and businesses that helped out in the wake of the storm.
“I want to thank Community Bank who took donations and put it into an account to help with recovery, and 1917 Lumber from Joseph was down here immediately, really, with plywood to patch windows so people could stay in their homes that night,” Hulse said. “Also, we want to thank Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery, who did receive $2 million from the state of Oregon for the recovery. Blue Mountain Long-Term Recovery did that job so well that our small city was able to handle that.”
While many of the about 50 people who showed up recalled their experiences of Aug. 11, 2022, most just enjoyed the get-together, the food and the company.
“It’s a night to celebrate, also, we have two brand-new medical clinics in town that just opened up and we’re slowly getting repaired,” Hulse said.
One woman reminded the mayor that in the wake of the storm, he and city Recorder Carolyn Harshfield were constantly on he phones fielding calls from residents in need.
“We (each) just had one house to repair; you had 850,” she said. “We’re still trying to get things done but it’s good to know that neighbors helping neighbors build a community.”
Visitors hit, tooAlthough the majority of those who suffered damage were local residents, there were visitors in town.
Tom and Kathy Waterhouse from Yamhill County had their fifth-wheel parked in Wallowa.
“I’ve wanted to come to Joseph and see it,” Tom said, adding that they were going to stop by Safeway in Enterprise for supplies.
They’d gotten in their pickup and gone for a drive up Lostine River Road. While there, they got a text message about the hailstorm.
“We were like, ‘Oh, that doesn’t look good,’” Kathy said.
They went by Safeway but couldn’t get in because the power was out, so they drove back to Wallowa. About a mile from town, they came upon a car that was pulled over with its windshield shattered.
“We got into town and the pavement’s all green from all the leaves that had been pulled off the trees,” Tom said.
Emergency personnel were routing traffic around all the downed power lines. When they got to their fifth-wheel, they found the windows gone, and glass and plastic everywhere. Structurally, though, it was intact.
“We still had a roof, still had an air-conditioner,” he said.
He got Ace Hardware in Enterprise to stay open so he could get blue tarps to cover the fifth-wheel.
“Luckily we had our truck out, because every single vehicle we saw had its windows broken,” he said. “Now, we’re back here in the same fifth-wheel, and we’re glad to be here.”
Stroke of luckLisa Pringle said it was good fortune — and nachos at the fair — that prevented her and her husband from being caught in the storm.
“Getting nachos instead of driving straight home, my husband at the fair booth said windows are getting blown out,” she said. “I said, ‘Wait, it’s dry and sunny here.’ While we were standing there, the electricity went out. We confirmed with somebody else that their windows were blown out there in Wallowa, so we jumped in the car and headed straight here. … People were grabbing chain saws and cutting trees that had fallen.”
The Pringles just recently got their roof replaced and have windows that are to be installed in three to four weeks. Lisa said they still have work to do inside the house.
She recalls the trauma of the experience.
“It was pretty amazing,” she said of the way people came together to help. “It was like you were in shock and trying to process it. We were thinking, there’s got to be people who really need help, but then we thought, wait a minute, we could’ve used the help.”
Lady with the hailstonesAlyssa Werst Daggett is the one often pictured with hailstones she’s preserved. She kept several in her freezer and takes them out occasionally.
“I show people once in a while,” she said.
She said all the siding on one side of her house still needs to be replaced, as does her roof.
Her family had three vehicles damaged and camp trailer; one of the vehicles and the trailer were totaled by insurance.
“We had the camp trailer four months, the insurance totaled it and gave us about $1,500 more than we paid for it,” she said. “Within a month or two, we got something else but as it was our first time having a camp trailer. We had no idea what we wanted, so we went back and said this is what we actually like … and got a nice camp trailer.”
She said they’re still awaiting a new roof.
She recognized that contractors are busy, so she’s not irritated at them.
Next year?In organizing the get-together, Soares hadn’t planned on music, saying maybe they’d arrange for some next year. But she, Beckijo Wall and Teresa Smergut grabbed their guitars and kept the crowd entertained this year.
Some are thinking this may be the first of a regular community potluck and gathering.
“I think this is a great opportunity for everybody to get together and try and forget about the hailstorm,” Hulse said. “I think we all have a little PTSD.”
“This is a good reason for a get-together,” added Wallowa City Councilor Scott McCrae. “This has been something that was really traumatic. It’s one of those things that you don’t forget right away. We ought to remember it each year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.