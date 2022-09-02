WALLOWA — Wallowa residents whose property had been damaged in an Aug. 11 hailstorm were urged to quickly fill out forms giving as much detail as possible on what would become their claims Thursday, Sept. 1, during an emergency meeting of the Wallowa City Council.

More than 100 Wallowa residents turned out to hear what local, state and federal officials are trying to do to help them rebuild in the wake of the hailstorm that left many buildings and vehicles seriously damaged.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.