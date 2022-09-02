WALLOWA — Wallowa residents whose property had been damaged in an Aug. 11 hailstorm were urged to quickly fill out forms giving as much detail as possible on what would become their claims Thursday, Sept. 1, during an emergency meeting of the Wallowa City Council.
More than 100 Wallowa residents turned out to hear what local, state and federal officials are trying to do to help them rebuild in the wake of the hailstorm that left many buildings and vehicles seriously damaged.
“We need more information on your needs,” said Kathleen Cathey, a field representative for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden.
Cathey urged residents to complete the forms distributed at the meeting as soon as possible, as there is a two-week deadline to get them in. However, if the forms aren’t complete, she said, additional information can be added later.
Elected officials helping
Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock also was present and noted that state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and state Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, also were actively seeking help for the community. Mayor Gary Hulse said that two days after the storm, he had contacted the state Office of Emergency Management and that afternoon heard from Gov. Kate Brown’s office. Hulse also has asked for a public information official to help him and city Recorder Carolyn Harshfield field the many telephone calls they’ve been handling since the storm.
Cathey said that as Hulse and Harshfield are trying to answer questions over the phone “for 850 people, one every 15 minutes, somebody’s going to get missed.”
She agreed support was widespread.
“You have captured the attention and support of everybody in Oregon,” she said.
Contractors ready
A group of construction contractors also was there to offer advice and prepare to rebuild homes.
Will Lehr, of Enterprise, who had lived in Wallowa, is a recently retired general contractor who was organizing other contractors to come to the aid of Wallowa.
Several contractors cautioned residents to not be taken in by those who may promise more than they would deliver.
“We’d rather underpromise and overperform,” one of the contractors said. “That way we’ll be friends with you.”
Lehr assured those in attendance that each of the about 10 contractors present was proficient in at least one area of construction. Another contractor noted that since he is primarily a roofer, if there’s someone who largely focuses on siding it would be best to subcontract to that contractor.
“That way we’ll get it all done quicker,” he said.
An insurance agent also urged property owners to make sure any contractor they deal with is licensed in Oregon. Some may be licensed in multiple states, but it’s critical they also be licensed to work in Oregon.
One member of the audience asked if the nearby Boise-Cascade mill in Elgin could be prevailed upon to sell plywood at cost to residents. Hulse said the mill already had donated a considerable load.
The contractors also addressed the concerns of property owners who are overwhelmed by the detailed paperwork and bureaucracy of dealing with insurance companies.
“That’s our job,” Lehr said. “We know how to do that.”
He was asked if the group of contractors was complete and said he is open to having more join the recovery efforts.
“You can never have too much help,” he said.
Wide variety of aid
Several officials from various agencies also told Wallowans they were available to help.
Connie Guentert, of Wallowa, executive director of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon and until recently was the manager of the Enterprise office, emphasized the Community Connection has multiple resources available, including food, transportation and household materials. She urged contacting the Enterprise office directly.
Dr. Elizabeth Powers said both Winding Waters Medical Clinic and Wallowa Memorial Hospital could help with mental health needs, emphasizing that the community has experienced a traumatic event in the hailstorm.
A list of resources was circulated at the meeting and copies would be available at city hall, Community Connection, the senior center and elsewhere around town. It includes contacts and sources to receive and make donations, bedding, a possible tax break from the county Assessor’s Office, food banks, housing, transportation, veterans services, legal aid and state resources.
The list also includes contact information for various building contractors, window replacement, carpet cleaning and tree services and auto repair.
Reach out to help others
It was acknowledged that not nearly all who live in Wallowa were represented at the meeting. Notices of the meeting had been posted around town and was on the city’s Facebook page, Harshfield said, but it was just scheduled Aug. 29 and she believes the word just hadn’t gotten around.
“But not everybody’s on Facebook,” she said.
Hulse and Cathey agreed more meetings will be scheduled, be they weekly, bi-weekly or whenever is appropriate.
“The good news is there will be more meetings,” Cathey said.
Prior to adjourning the emergency council meeting, Hulse was asked if he wanted to schedule the next meeting. He declined to do so, saying they would wait until they have more information to announce.
In the midst of concern for their own needs, Hillock urged Wallowans to reach out to others they may know who are in need, particularly the elderly.
“Each one of you needs to do that,” he said. “You all know someone in need.”
