JOSEPH — Wallowology will open its Discovery Natural History Center starting Saturday, June 27. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
It features exhibits about the ecosystems of northeastern Oregon, a Discovery Room for kids, an exhibit about Wallowa County's geology and more.
The center also will start its summer Discovery Walks on Saturday, June 27. This year, the family-friendly walks will be on predetermined trails, begin at 9 a.m. and ending by 11 a.m. Routes and meeting places will be posted on the natural history center's website. The walk leader will be Judy Swank, who is also the Joseph city gardener. Registration is required, with a 10-person maximum group.
Call 509-923-1965 to register or for more information.
