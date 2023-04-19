1Twine.jpg
Charla Lower led a group from Wallowology that picked up two pickup truck loads of bailing twine around Wallowa County on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lower is getting the word out about the danger twine poses to osprey, and has planned a repeat of the twine-gathering outing for Saturday, April 23, 2023 — Earth Day.

 Charla Lower/Contributed Photo

Wallowology Natural History Center in Joseph is planning events for Saturday’s Earth Day, and the day begins with an activity in which participants will be encouraged to hit the road to help the county’s osprey avoid potentially lethal entanglements.

Wallowa County has an estimated 10 to 12 osprey, the “river hawks” that are among the most unique of North American raptors. Every year, though, osprey die from getting entangled in baling twine, either from hanging themselves or getting their talons stuck and starving to death, said Charla Lower, associate director at Wallowology.

