Charla Lower led a group from Wallowology that picked up two pickup truck loads of bailing twine around Wallowa County on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Lower is getting the word out about the danger twine poses to osprey, and has planned a repeat of the twine-gathering outing for Saturday, April 23, 2023 — Earth Day.
Wallowology Natural History Center in Joseph is planning events for Saturday’s Earth Day, and the day begins with an activity in which participants will be encouraged to hit the road to help the county’s osprey avoid potentially lethal entanglements.
Wallowa County has an estimated 10 to 12 osprey, the “river hawks” that are among the most unique of North American raptors. Every year, though, osprey die from getting entangled in baling twine, either from hanging themselves or getting their talons stuck and starving to death, said Charla Lower, associate director at Wallowology.
Lower explained that osprey like to line their nests with soft material like moss and lichen, so they often pick up baling twine (essentially, colorful plastic rope) in the fields as well — sometimes, with lethal results.
So among Wallowology’s Earth Day activities this Saturday, April 22 is one in which participants are invited to go into the county, collect twine before osprey can get to it, and bring it back to Wallowology, 508 N. Main St. in Joseph.
Last year marked the first time that Wallowology collected baling twine. Lower and the other participants gathered two pickup truckloads of the twine for proper disposal.
Families and other participants are invited to show up at Wallowology at 9 a.m. Saturday to get a suggested location for their twine-gathering expedition. (Vehicle travel will be required, because the locations tend to be on farm roads.) Latecomers can stop by Wallowology between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to get a suggested location.
Participants can swing by Wallowology to drop off the twine, and Lower and her colleagues will document how much twine was collected during the day.
Lower said people don’t have to wait for Earth Day to help osprey. She encouraged people who find baling twine to collect it and dispose of it. (She said people can make baskets, belts or bags out of the twine, if they’re so inclined.)
“We hope people will become aware of how baling twine is life-threatening to osprey,” Lower said.
She added that people who see osprey trapped in their nests by twine should summon help by contacting a local fire department or local offices of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service or Pacific Power.
She said the hope is to make the twine-gathering activity an annual event.
“We plan to make this an annual event as part of Earth Day because the timing corresponds with when osprey return to Wallowa County for the summer,” Lower said.
It’s not the only Earth Day activity that Wallowology is helping to organize. The center is working with Wallowa Resources to provide activities for children at Wallowology from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those activities include making bird feeders or houses from recycled plastic, planting starter seeds in egg cartons and doing spring art painting.
Wallowology also is teaming up with Wallowa Lake State Park for a 1 p.m. Saturday cleanup of the Iwetemlakin State Heritage Site and a hike led by a park ranger. Participants can meet at the lower parking area off Highway 82 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.