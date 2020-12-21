JOSEPH — The Wallowa County Cultural Trust Coalition announced Friday, Dec. 18, that it is giving more than $6,200 in grants for 2021 to nine Wallowa County organizations.
The organizations to receive funding, according to a press release, are Fishtrap, Flora School Education Center, Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, MidValley Theatre, Wallowa Band Nez Perce Trail Interpretive Center, Wallowa County Farmers Market, Wallowa Mountain Quilters' Guild and Wallowa Valley Music Alliance.
The organizations will split $6,263 in grant funds. Grants from WCCTC range between $250-1,000. Grants go toward "organizations that promote and strengthen Wallowa County culture through funding projects in arts, heritage and humanities," the release states. Funding is received from Oregon Cultural Trust.
