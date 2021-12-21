WALLOWA — Local construction company Wellens General Contractors had its bid to complete the remodel of the former Fox Archery location in Wallowa into the new location of the town’s Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic accepted by the Wallowa County Health Care District Board of Trustees.
The approval, voted on Monday, Dec. 13, was announced Monday, Dec. 20.
“The people of Wallowa deserve to have a premier clinic that does not require an hour round-trip trek to garner health care services.” Wallowa Memorial Hospital CEO Larry Davy said in a press release. “It is our mission to provide premier care to the residents of Wallowa County. A professional clinic in Wallowa is the next piece in delivering on that mission. We are so thankful for the community’s support and the approval of the board.”
According to the release from Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Clinics, the approval of the bid is the next step in getting the roughly $3 million project going.
“Today was a monumental win for the citizens of the lower valley who have been without a full-service medical clinic for the last decade. We couldn’t be more excited to bring consistent, quality care back to the people of Wallowa,” said Nancy Crenshaw, a Wallowa resident and Health Care District Board member since 2018.
The new clinic, which is on track to open sometime in 2022, will be a state-of-the-art clinic similar to the one recently built in Joseph. The roughly 5,400-square-foot building will have six exam rooms, a behavioral health room, a community conference room and a physical therapy room. The clinic will be open five days a week.
The purchase of the former Fox Archery location, at 701 W. Highway 82, was completed in July of this year.
