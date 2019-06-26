June 27 — July 3

Sunrise — Sunset

5:03 5:03 5:04 5:04 5:05 5:05 5:06

8:42 8:42 8:41 8:41 8:41 8:41 8:41

June 27 63 42 Scattered thunderstorms

June 28 63 39 Showers

June 29 68 44 Mostly sunny

June 30 74 46 Partly cloudy

July 1 75 49 Partly cloudy

July 2 78 52 Mostly sunny

July 3 81 53 Mostly sunny

Moon Phases

July 2 New moon

July 9 Waxing half First Quarter

July 16 Full Moon

July 24 Waning half last quarter

