June 20 — June 26

Sunrise — Sunset

5:01 5:01 5:01 5:01 5:01 5:02 5:02

8:41 8:41 8:41 8:41 8:42 8:42 8:42

June 20 52 36 Scattered thunderstorms

June 21 56 37 Cloudy

June 22 66 42 Partly cloudy

June 23 65 39 Partly cloudy

June 24 63 40 Partly cloudy

June 25 65 42 PM showers

June 26 63 42 Scattered thunderstorms

Moon Phases

June 25 Waning Half Last Quarter

July 2 New moon

July 9 Waxing half First Quarter

July 16 Full Moon

