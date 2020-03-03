March 5 — March 11
Sunrise — Sunset
6:19 6:17 6:15 7:13 7:11 7:09 7:07
5:42 5:43 5:45 6:46 6:47 6:49 6:50
March 5 55 34 Partly cloudy
March 6 54 33 Cloudy
March 7 43 20 Rain/snow showers
March 8. 38 21 PM snow showers
March 9 41 21 Partly cloudy
March 10 46 24 Mostly sunny
March 11 51 29 Mostly sunny
Moon Phases
March 9 Full Moon
March 16 Waning Half Last Qtr.
March 24 New Moon
April 1 Waxing Half First Qtr.
