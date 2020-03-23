March 19 — March 25
Sunrise — Sunset
6:41 6:39 6:37 6:35 6:33 6:31 6:29
7:09 7:10 7:11 7:13 7:14 7:13 7:17
March 26 43 27 Partly cloudy
March 27 45 33 Cloudy
March 28 50 34 PM showers
March 29 53 35 PM showers
March 30 55 32 PM showers
March 31 53 32 Partly cloudy
April 1 55 33 Partly cloudy
Moon Phases
April 1 Waxing Half First Qtr.
April 7 Full Moon
April 14 Waning Half Last Qtr.
April 22 New Moon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.