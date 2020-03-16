March 19 — March 25

Sunrise — Sunset

6:54 6:52 6:50 6:48 6:46 6:44 6:43

7:00 7:01 7:02 7:04 7:05 7:06 7:08

March 19 49 28 Partly cloudy

March 20 51 28 Partly cloudy

March 21 52 29 Mostly Sunny

March 22 52 31 PM showers

March 23 52 32 Rain/Snow showers

March 24 45 30 Rain/Snow showers

March 25 44 27 Snow to rain

Moon Phases

March 24 New Moon

April 1 Waxing Half First Qtr.

April 7 Full Moon

April 13 Waning Half Last Qtr.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.