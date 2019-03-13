March 14–March 20

Sunrise — Sunset

7:04 7:02 7:00 6:58 6:56 6:54 6:52

6:54 6:55 6:56 6:58 6:59 7:00 7:01

March 14 35 18 Mostly sunny

March 15 39 20 Partly Cloudy

March 16 42 26 Cloudy

March 17 48 28 Mostly sunny

March 18 50 30 Sunny

March 19 53 32 Mostly sunny

March 20 50 31 Showers

Moon Phases

Waxing half first quarter March 14

Full moon March 20

Waning half last quarter March 27

New moon April 5

