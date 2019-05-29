May 30 — June 5
Sunrise — Sunset
5:05 5:05 5:04 5:04 5:03 5:03 5:02
8:28 8:29 8:30 8:31 8:32 8:33 8:33
May 30 65 46 Thunderstorms
May 31 70 47 Scattered thunderstorms
June 1 71 47 Scattered thunderstorms
June 2 72 45 Partly cloudy
June 3 69 43 Mostly sunny
June 4 72 44 Mostly sunny
June 5 75 46 Sunny
Moon Phases
June 3 New Moon
June 9 First Quarter
June 17 Full moon
June 25 Waning Half Last Quarter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.