May 30 — June 5

Sunrise — Sunset

5:05 5:05 5:04 5:04 5:03 5:03 5:02

8:28 8:29 8:30 8:31 8:32 8:33 8:33

May 30 65 46 Thunderstorms

May 31 70 47 Scattered thunderstorms

June 1 71 47 Scattered thunderstorms

June 2 72 45 Partly cloudy

June 3 69 43 Mostly sunny

June 4 72 44 Mostly sunny

June 5 75 46 Sunny

Moon Phases

June 3 New Moon

June 9 First Quarter

June 17 Full moon

June 25 Waning Half Last Quarter

