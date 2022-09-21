ENTERPRISE — The weather is expected to play a factor in the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21-22, as warmer temperatures and lower humidity from previous days give way to rain and possible thunderstorms, according to a press release from the Southern Area Blue Team.
Current estimates range from 0.1 to more than 0.5 of an inch of rain over the next couple of days. Winds are expected to increase throughout the day with the potential for strong gusts as a low-pressure system settles in.
Friday, Sept. 23, is expected to bring a return to clear skies, warmer temperatures and lower humidity. Highs are expected to reach the 80s in the lower areas and the high 60s to low 70s higher up. Temperatures will drop as rain and thunderstorms move in from the west.
The Double Creek Fire has increased only 29 acres in the past 24 hours to 157,296 acres. It is now 47% contained by the 587 personnel assigned.
Reconnaissance and infrared flights showed that the northern edge of the fire is still burning in heavy fuels and large logs and will continue to be monitored. Crews continue to construct firelines along the southern edge of the fire. Firefighting equipment and gear along the Snake River has been removed. Much of that equipment will be refurbished and tested so that it can be used to combat future wildfires.
The Eagle Cap Wilderness fires are still being managed to protect public and private infrastructure while playing a natural role within designated wilderness.
Like the Double Creek Fire, the Sturgill Fire grew only 29 acres in the past 24 hours to 20,158 acres.
The 46 personnel assigned there have achieved 53% of management objectives, officials said in their Wednesday update. Crews are focused on fire-suppression repair. This involves log trucks hauling trees cut to create the shaded fuel break, equipment used to chip brush and debris and the removal of pumps, hoses and other equipment used during fire suppression. Additionally, containment lines are being rehabilitated. Firefighters will continue to mop up smoldering logs and monitor the area to ensure that the fire remains in check.
The Nebo Fire grew only 6 acres in the last 24 hours to 12,599 acres, with 50% of management objectives achieved by the 64 personnel assigned. Chipping along Forest Service Road 3920-100 is complete and equipment has been moved to FSR 3920-50 to continue chipping trees, slash and brush. These treatments will provide near- and long-term fuel breaks, allow indirect suppression operations and serve as a part of the forest’s fire containment network. Crews are transitioning to fire-suppression repair as fire activity remains low.
The Goat Mountain 2 Fire remained at 536 acres and is still being monitored by air.
Although Highway 350 going to Imnaha is open, several other roads remain closed. These include Lostine River Road at the Forest Service boundary, Upper and Lower Imnaha Roads, Dug Bar Road, Hat Point Road and FS 39 Road is closed from Target Springs Junction to Ollokot Campground including the Canal Road (3920) and Lick Creek Road (3925).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.