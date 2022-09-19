WALLOWA COUNTY — Precipitation and moderate temperatures kept fire activity in Wallowa County minimal over the weekend, although rainfall amounts varied significantly, according to a press release Monday, Sept. 19.
Rainfall was highest in the southwest and decreased toward the northeast. The Sturgill and Nebo fires received between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, while the north end of the Double Creek Fire received about one-hundredth of an inch. The potential for rain across the fire area returns Sept. 21-22, with warmer and drier weather expected beginning late in the week and continuing through the following week.
The Double Creek Fire increased less than 100 acres overnight to 157,264 acres. It remains at 27% contained with 706 personnel assigned. Crews scouted the northern perimeter of the fire to identify areas for suppression actions. Firefighters are planning to take advantage of the cooler and wetter weather to limit the fire’s spread. Crews are continuing to monitor and mop up the west side of the fire.
The Sturgill Fire remains at 20,075 acres, showing no overnight increase and 53% of management objectives achieved by the 42 personnel assigned. It and the other wilderness fires are being managed to allow fire to play its natural role in the wilderness. As the work on the shaded fuel break from Lostine to Bear Creek Road is completed, log trucks will haul away downed trees so they can be salvaged and processed. Monitoring and point protection continue around Red’s Horse Ranch.
The Nebo Fire registered less than 10 acres increased, now at 12,597 acres with 50% of management objectives achieved by the 84 personnel assigned to it. Crews will be cleaning up the trees and brush left over from prepping the 3295 Road as a fire break. Firefighters are rehabilitating control lines and collecting equipment so it can be refurbished and redeployed to future wildfires.
Fire activity on the Goat Mountain 2 fire remains minimal with its acreage at 536.
Some road closures remain in effect, such as the Lostine River Road at the Forest Service boundary. Highway 350 going to Imnaha is open. Others closed include the Lower Imnaha Road, Dug Bar Road, Upper Imnaha Road, Hat Point Road and FS 39 Road from Target Springs Junction to Ollokot Campground, including the Canal Road (3920) and Lick Creek Road (3925).
