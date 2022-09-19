DoubleCreekMap0919.jpg

WALLOWA COUNTY — Precipitation and moderate temperatures kept fire activity in Wallowa County minimal over the weekend, although rainfall amounts varied significantly, according to a press release Monday, Sept. 19.

Rainfall was highest in the southwest and decreased toward the northeast. The Sturgill and Nebo fires received between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, while the north end of the Double Creek Fire received about one-hundredth of an inch. The potential for rain across the fire area returns Sept. 21-22, with warmer and drier weather expected beginning late in the week and continuing through the following week.

