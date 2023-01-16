WALLOWA — John Baker is doing more than battling weeds: he’s fighting to improve wildlife habitat and fisheries along the Wallowa River at his land just west of Wallowa.
The effort has gotten him named the annual Weed Warrior by the Wallowa County Weed Board, according to Joe Sims, land program manager for the Weed Board.
“With the Weed Board, we have landowners who have been doing good work and are adamant and understanding about the idea that weeds that are in the county, some are significant,” Sims said. “With any type of disturbance you’re going to get a regeneration of these noxious weeds in a seed bank or their rhizomes (underground stems). There are quite a few throughout all the county.”
Stopping erosion
That “disturbance” came in a project Baker and his wife, Tarrah, have undertaken on their riverfront property to prevent erosion as the river ate into the land.
“The river was taking our property to the point where (we were thinking) what are we going to do about this?” he said. “So we thought we’d look at fish habitat in a restoration project. We did that, but it took 10 years to put together, and here we are. … Unlike the other meanders, this project created side channels for fish habitat.”
With $1 million in funding from the Bonneville Power Administration through the Grand Ronde Model Watershed, the Bakers were able to move 45,000 cubic yards of topsoil from a former hayfield and create fish channels that helped stop the erosion and steer the river back into its main channel.
But moving all that topsoil exposed buried and dormant seeds of noxious and invasive weeds unwanted in Wallowa County.
“John has been doing a lot of work by going out and spraying — along with his wife — so it’s efforts like that, which bolster the program not just for the Weed Board, but for the county itself,” Sims said. “The whole understanding of a weed warrior is just a very simple recognition of individual landowners who are doing the good work, the important work on their land. Without them, we would see (weeds) spread everywhere. It’s getting with landowners like John and their neighbors and getting everybody on the same page about what’s going on and what infestations could be possible or might be there already.”
Sims, the Bakers and Ian Wilson of the Grand Ronde Model Watershed gathered Friday, Jan. 13, on the Bakers’ property to view the work, which has been going on since 2017.
Uncovering weeds
Weeds that have turned up with the moving of topsoil include meadow hawkweed, leafy spurge, knapweed and houndstongue, among others.
“It’s all connected — the cause and effect. What we try to do is handle some of the weed problem ourselves,” Baker said. “We’ve had Andy Marcum’s group come in and attack the knapweed and the houndstongue — that’s the stuff I hate — it plays hell on my hunting dogs.”
Marcum is the county’s Vegetation Department manager and is in charge of assisting landowners who are eager to spray herbicides on weed infestations on their land.
Wilson agreed that the river restoration and weed fight are all interconnected.
“Especially when you have new projects put in and you have new vegetation you want to propagate, like the willows and cottonwoods,” he said, adding it would be nice to see native bunchgrass come up.
“We’ve been pretty successful handling the knapweed and the leafy spurge has pretty much disappeared along this section,” Sims said of the Bakers’ stretch of riverfront.
“All this land here was hay-producing, alfalfa … (removing the topsoil) totally disturbed the entire eco-soil. We created those channels (for the fish) to create flood plains and moved the topsoil. When you disturb all that soil, everything is disrupted. … The restoration project has led to the return of weeds and now we have to battle the weeds.”
Baker said the seeds uncovered weren’t only those of unwanted weeds.
“You get weeds, but also natural regeneration of cottonwoods, which are desirables,” he said. “All these trees are new, that’s a lot of growth in just five or six years. We’ve turned a hayfield into a flood plain.”
Fish return
So far, the fish channels have proven successful, Wilson said. He said fish biologists have found juvenile chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout in the area.
For the Bakers, battling weeds and restoring the fish channels are about being responsible landowners.
“We’re enjoying Wallowa County in our retirement, but we decided to oversee it responsibly,” Baker said of the land he and Tarrah have owned since 1994. “We figured the long-range value of the property would be in a wildlife and fish-restoration project.”
