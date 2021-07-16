The Wenaha Wildlife Area, which is in a region directly impacted by the Elbow Creek Fire, has been closed, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday afternoon.
The 12,000-plus acre parcel if land lies lies largely on Eden Bench, which is where part of the 12,000-plus acre Elbow Creek Fire, which started Thursday afternoon, is burning.
"Staff at the Wenaha Wildlife Area assisted Oregon Department of Forestry crews on Thursday night with creating fire lines to protect housing and other structures on the property," ODFW said in its press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.