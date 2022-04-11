ENTERPRISE — Spring is traditionally the wettest season of the year in Wallowa County.
That is going to have to be the case this year to prevent already-concerning drought conditions from reaching extremes.
Nearly half of Wallowa County, as of last week, is in extreme drought conditions, or D3, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Conditions are such that the county commissioners on April 6 declared a drought emergency, doing so more than a month earlier than they did in 2021.
Drought conditions did not improve much during the winter, according to the Drought Monitor. At its worst last summer, the website showed more than 83% of the county in D3, with a small sliver reaching the worst level, which is D4, or exceptional drought. The conditions were at this level from late August until mid-October.
Even the best conditions were not great, as early winter snows did little to bring improvements. The best conditions were a five-week stretch in January and early February that saw the county's D3 level drop to just more than 38%. It has ticked upward since, and as of April 5, when the last recording was taken, was at 49.13%.
The entire county is in at least D1, which is a moderate drought, and 96.3% of it is in D2, a severe drought, or D3. The county has been entirely in the D1 range, or worse, since June of 2021.
The county dried out quickly last year, as well. In early April 2021, there were no drought conditions, according to the Drought Monitor, and by mid-April, barely a fraction of the county, less than 2%, was even considered abnormally dry, or D0. But by early May, the entire county was in at least D1, and conditions have not let up since.
Depending on one's location in Wallowa County, April, May and June are the wettest months on average, according to weather.gov. In Joseph, the average amount of rain that comes down at that time is 5.94 inches.
But last year, both April and June were more than an inch below average, with June nearly 1.4 inches below at 0.59 inches (the average is 1.97, making it the wettest month of the year). The website does not have data for May.
This year, Joseph is off to a rough start, with 1.68 inches of precipitation measured in January and February, nearly 1.1 inches below normal.
In Wallowa, November and December are the wettest months, with May actually tied for third on average and June fifth. Yet April through June still brings 5.8 inches on average. Last year, those three months saw a combined 1.21 inches. In January and February this year, the town is already 0.69 inches below average.
Lostine, a third area where weather.gov takes measurements, also was well below average a year ago. The town sees 5.93 inches on average from April to June, the best stretch of the year. Data for the first four months of 2021 was not available, but May and June, traditionally the two wettest months, saw a combined 1.12 inches, just more than 3 inches below average.
According to the Climate Prediction Center on weather.gov, the chances of Wallowa County seeing drought-killing conditions do not appear great. The outlook for April-June calls for near-normal temperatures, but slightly below normal precipitation.
