ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Department of Forestry announced that fire season began July 1 in the Northeast Oregon District as the vegetation is drying after a rainy last few months.
The Willowcreek Fire spans over 42,000 acres northeast of Vale this week before the season officially started.
Matt Howard, the district forester for the Northeastern Oregon district, remembers the extremely hot and dry conditions during fire season last year, and doesn’t believe the period will be as long this year.
“Last summer we were in a severe drought, it quit raining in March,” Howard said. “With the rainfall we’ve received in April and May and the first half of June, it’s really moistened up our fuels.”
This amount of precipitation wasn’t just unexpected for the spring, it was record breaking, helping to provide firmer snow caps on the mountains to melt down.
“For May, and the first half of June, it was the wettest six weeks for Northeast Oregon,” Howard said.
However, the Willowcreek Fire is burning. Even though the fire is technically out of the Wallowa County district and has been over 75% contained, according to U.S. Bureau of Land Management Vale District, fire safety is always relevant as fire season begins throughout the state.
During the season, debris pile burning and barrel burning can only be done by permit, which is a fairly simple process. Call the local Oregon Department of Forestry office and request a permit. A fire warden will come out and virtually inspect the burn site, and if the site is up to standard, issue a permit.
The use of exploding bullets is prohibited, and all lodging must meet requirements for fire prevention. Something else that can be dangerous, especially around Independence Day, are fireworks. This is why Howard wants people in his district to be mindful because every year fires happen when fireworks go off in unsafe places.
“The fireworks that shoot up in the air don’t always go where they’re intended,” he said.
Common sense goes a long way in preventing fire.
“Make sure they have a safe campfire, be wary of driving in tall, dry grass, be fire conscious and be aware,” Howard said.
He also said people should report a fire when they see it that way the authorities can learn about it as quickly as possible in order to minimize resources and cost.
“Don’t assume the next person has reported it,” Howard said. “We want to get there quickly and knock that fire down.”
