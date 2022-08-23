WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. For more info, call 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Cammie Edgington will talk about her trip to the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Wallowa Lake Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
CONVOY OF HISTORIC MILITARY VEHICLES: 3-5 p.m. Indian Lodge Motel, Joseph. More than 30 vehicles will be on display.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft-making experience together. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Wallowa Lake Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN CRUISE CAR SHOW: Main Street, Joseph. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Show-n-Shine; 1-2 p.m., live music; 3-4 p.m., Ragman cruise to Enterprise.
WALLOWA COUNTY MUSEUM HERITAGE PIE SALE: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wallowa County Museum, Joseph. Come buy a piece of pie and enjoy the car show. Whole pies will also be sold. Any questions, call 541-432-4741.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main St., Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 29
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
