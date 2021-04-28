Spring ARTISAN MARKET APPROACHES
The Spring Artisan Market takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the parking lot of Stein Distillery in Joseph. The event will serve as an opportunity to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend with local women artisans, according to a press release. There will be pottery, jewelry, fine art prints, cards, felted wool, wood-burned art and handmade skin care products, according to the release.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
