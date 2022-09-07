WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 pm. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. See full schedule at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. See full schedule at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
OUT OF THE DARK: LUMINARY VIGIL FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: 7-9 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse. Get a bag to decorate and leave for the luminary vigil at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Josephy Center, Building Healthy Families, Winding Waters Clinic, Enterprise Library, Wallowa Library, Hearts for Health Building. Bags will be available from Aug. 17 to Sept. 7. Visit the courthouse the night of the event to see the messages of hope. For info, call 541-426-4524 x 1031.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. See full schedule at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
COWBOY ACTION FUN SHOOT: Set up at 10 a.m.; event begins at noon. Potluck dinner afterward. Revolvers, lever guns, shotguns. Eagle Cap Shooters gun range, 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For info call 541-263-2077.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 14
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 pm. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
MENTOR MATCH TEEN ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAM: The program’s 12th year will hold a mandatory introductory meeting 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Building Healthy Families, 207 NE Park St. in Enterprise. Program teaches teens to run their own businesses. Free. Pizza offered.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
40TH ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: 7-10 p.m. Josephy Center. Opening reception. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online at josephy.org/event/wvfa-opening-reception.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
COMMUNITY CIDER PRESS: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Patrick Church, 100 NE Third St., Enterprise. Bring apples and liquid containers to take home cider or bring a milk jug and get a gallon for a donation. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be available.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station. $10 large dogs, $5 small dogs.
TERMINAL GRAVITY’S 25TH YEAR BREWFEST: All day. Terminal Gravity in Enterprise. Beer garden, live music, contests, games, local vendors. Tickets are $40. terminalgravitybrewing.com
40TH ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Josephy Center. Free admission.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
40TH ANNUAL WALLOWA VALLEY FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS: Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free admission.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, SEPT. 19
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 20
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
