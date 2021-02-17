WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17
FISHTRAP’S BIG READ KICK-OFF: This year’s book is In the Heart of the Sea: The Tragedy of the Whaleship Essex, the true story that inspired Herman Melville to write Moby Dick. The kickoff begins with a dynamic talk on whaling with Lisa T. Ballance, director of Oregon State University’s Marine Mammal Institute and endowed chairwoman of marine mammal research. Fishtrap will stream it live at 1 p.m. and the video can be streamed anytime afterwards at Fishtrap.org
THURSDAY, FEB. 18
FISHTRAP’S BIG READ: Free screening of the Hollywood film In the Heart of the Sea. It can be viewed anytime at fishtrap.org.
MONDAY, FEB. 22
ARE YOU PREPARED FOR A DISASTER?: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Virtual presentation from Wallowa Memorial Hospital and Medical Clinics. The importance of being prepared for wildfires, power outages, tsunamis and COVID-19. To register for the event and get the virtual link, email emergency.prep@wchcd.org or call 541-426-5493.
SATURDAY, FEB. 27
ELKS ANNUAL CRAB & PRIME RIB FEED: 4-8 p.m. All you can eat crab and/or prime rib. Dessert auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Casino night follows at 8 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
DRIVE-BY EVENT — CIRCLE 100 CLUB: 4:30-6 p.m. The Circle 100 Club raises money for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation This year donors are asked to drive by the corner of West Greenwood and SW Second streets in Enterprise, where the ladies of the foundation board will be to collect the standard $100 checks. At that time, donors will be able to learn what the “secret” target of the donation will be. Those planning to drive by are asked to RSVP the foundation at 541-426-1913.
ONGOING
LIBRARY BINGO: Have some fun during these short dark days ahead! Bingo for adults, kids and preschoolers. Pick up your bingo card in the entryway of the Enterprise library during regular hours, or download the bingo card from the library’s web page or Facebook page, or call or email and we will send one to you via USPS. Finish up one card, get the next one. You can play as much or as little as you want. Prizes for everyone. Questions: Call 541-426-3906 or email enterpl@eoni.com
Wallowa County Humane Society Sweetheart Sale: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. 119 E. Main St., Enterprise. Half-off storewide sale during the month of February.
A.A. online meetings oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
