WEDNESDAY, AUG. 31
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon. The Rotary Club of Wallowa County meets at the Odd Fellows Hall for a club assembly with Rotary President Stacy Green presiding.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 pm. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 1
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 2
HUMANE SOCIETY BARN SALE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. End of Wilson Lane, Joseph.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 3
HUMANE SOCIETY BARN SALE: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. End of Wilson Lane, Joseph.
JUNIPER JAM MUSIC FESTIVAL: 11 a.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Two stages featuring many styles of music, as well as great food and drink, plus children’s activities.
MARK HOLT AT THE LODGE: 5 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Featuring songwriter Mark Holt.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 4
HUMANE SOCIETY BARN SALE: 9 a.m.-4 pm. End of Wilson Lane, Joseph.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, SEPT. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY LABOR DAY PICNIC: Noon-3 p.m. Ice Creek Shelter, Wallowa Lake State Park.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 6
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 7
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion on a health topic and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. See details at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. See details at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
OUT OF THE DARK: LUMINARY VIGIL FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION: 7-9 p.m. Wallowa County Courthouse. Get a bag to decorate and leave for the luminary vigil at Wallowa Memorial Hospital, Josephy Center, Building Healthy Families, Winding Waters Clinic, Enterprise Library, Wallowa Library or Hearts for Health Building. Bags will be available from Aug. 17 to Sept. 7. Visit the courthouse the night of the event to see the messages of hope. For info, call 541-426-4524, ext. 1031.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 11
HELLS CANYON MULE DAYS: Wallowa County Fairgrounds, Enterprise. See details at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
COWBOY ACTION FUN SHOOT: Set up at 10 a.m.; event begins at noon. Potluck dinner afterward. Revolvers, lever guns, shotguns. Eagle Cap Shooters gun range, 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For info, call 541-263-2077.
MONDAY, SEPT. 12
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 13
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
