WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; 11 a.m., food booth opens; 7 p.m., team roping drawpot.
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m., Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon — 1 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Tracy Brostrom, of the Oregon Department of Forestry, will be the speaker.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way. For info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m., Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m., Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 6-8 a.m., breakfast; 6 a.m., food booth opens; 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; noon, sheep and goat market followed by breeding; 3 p.m., livestock judging contest; 6:30 p.m., grand champion market classes: beef, sheep, goat, swine.
POMONA GRANGE PIE SALE: Noon-5 p.m., Wallowa County Fairgrounds.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Wallowa County Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 6-8 a.m., breakfast; 6 a.m., food booth opens; 8:30 a.m., small animal show; 8:30 a.m., swine showmanship; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Cloverleaf Walk-Wallowa County Farmers’ Market; 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; 10:30 a.m., beef showmanship; 3 p.m., sheep and goat showmanship; 4 p.m., Bessie bingo; 6:30 p.m., all-around showmanship; 7 p.m., team roping.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 7-8 a.m., breakfast; 7 a.m., food booth opens; 8:30 a.m., awards program; 10:30 a.m., PeeWee showmanship; 11 a.m., games on the grass; 1 p.m., FFA barbecue; 3 p.m., 4-H/FFA fat stock sale.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m.. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits & gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m.. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m., meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station. $10 large dogs, $5 small dogs.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m., Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m., Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
SENIOR STRENGTH & STRETCH: 10 a.m., Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance, $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m., Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Presenter Ron Polk’s topic will be “First, is it the truth? Science and misinformation in the era of COVID.”
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30 p.m-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m., Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m., Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
8TH ANNUAL MAIN STREET SHOW & SHINE: Main Street, Enterprise. Registration, cruise & music in Warde Park. Hosted by Enterprise Elks Lodge and Main Street Motors.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
WALLOWA LAKE CAMP 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 7 p.m.-dusk. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp, 84522 Church Lane, Joseph. Outdoor dulcimer concert. Free, donations welcome.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
8TH ANNUAL MAIN STREET SHOW & SHINE: Main Street, Enterprise. Elks breakfast at Main Street Motors, show-n-shine, vendors, cruise by senior centers. Hosted by Enterprise Elks Lodge and Main Street Motors.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main St., Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts & produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS & FIELD DAY: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 800 S. River St., Enterprise. Sponsored by Eagle Cap Shooters Assoc. https://myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-classes-field-days. For info, 541-432-6240.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA LAKE CAMP 100 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m.-sundown. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp, 84522 Church Lane, Joseph. Tour the camp, make crafts, refreshments, auction, have dinner, sing campfire songs & more. Free, donations welcome.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m., Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m., Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
