WALLOWOLOGY FIELD TRIP
Saturday, June 5, there will be a Joseph Canyon Hike with Wallowology Ph.D. and ecologist David Mildrexler. The free event is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Preregistration is required to take part. To register, email info@wallowology.org.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays from May 29 to Oct. 9. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery.
Crafts, produce and homemade goods, and some life music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfamersmarket.com, call 541-426-0795, or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
