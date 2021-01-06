FRIDAY, JAN. 8
THE FIRST FISHTRAP FIRESIDE OF 2021: Streaming online at fishtrap.org or on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel. Wallowa County writers taking part include Kate Forster, John Gaterud and Kathryn Kemp. The fireside for the month is sponsored by Ruby Peak Naturals in Enterprise. To watch, visit: https://fishtrap.org/january-fireside/#more-8104
FRIDAY, JAN. 8 – SUNDAY, JAN. 10
ALPINE SNOW CATS AT FERGUSON RIDGE SKI AREA: Enjoy a weekend of play at Fergie!
ONGOING
LIBRARY BINGO: Have some fun during these short dark days ahead! Bingo for adults, kids and preschoolers. Pick up your bingo card in the entryway of the Enterprise Public Library during regular hours or download the bingo card from the library’s web page or Facebook page, or call or email and we will send one to you via USPS. Finish up one card, get the next one. You can play as much or as little as you want. Prizes for everyone! Questions: Call 541-426-3906 or email enterpl@eoni.com.
A.A. online meetings: oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families: 541-426-9411.
Community Connection: 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library: 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap: 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange: 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture: 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library: 541-886-4265.
Wallowology: 541-263-1663.
