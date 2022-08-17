WEDNESDAY, AUG. 17
SENIOR STRENGTH & STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Presenter Ron Polk’s topic will be “Is it the truth? Science and misinformation in the era of COVID.”
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 18
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 19
EIGHTH ANNUAL MAIN STREET SHOW AND SHINE: Main Street, Enterprise. Registration, cruise and music in Warde Park. Hosted by Enterprise Elks Lodge and Main Street Motors.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
WALLOWA LAKE CAMP 100-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 7 p.m.-dusk. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp, 84522 Church Lane, Joseph. Outdoor dulcimer concert. Free, donations welcome.
SATURDAY, AUG. 20
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
EIGHTH ANNUAL MAIN STREET SHOW AND SHINE: Main Street, Enterprise. Elks breakfast at Main Street Motors, show-n-shine, vendors, cruise by senior centers. Hosted by Enterprise Elks Lodge and Main Street Motors.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts & produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
HUNTER EDUCATION CLASS AND FIELD DAY: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 800 S. River St., Enterprise. Sponsored by Eagle Cap Shooters Association. For info, call 541-432-6240 or visit https://bit.ly/3PidxQ1.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA LAKE CAMP 100-YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: 1 p.m.-sundown. Wallowa Lake United Methodist Camp, 84522 Church Lane, Joseph. Tour the camp, make crafts, refreshments, auction, have dinner, sing campfire songs and more. Free, donations welcome.
WORK PARTY AT FLORA SCHOOL: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Carpentry work, painting, stripping paint and more — learn a skill, or use skills you already have. Lunch provided. All ages welcome. For more information, call 541-828-7010 or email floraschool@tds.net.
SUNDAY, AUG. 21
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
ANNUAL COMMUNITY BARBECUE: Noon-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 22
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 23
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 24
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. For more info, call 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 25
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
CONVOY OF HISTORIC MILITARY VEHICLES: 3-5 p.m. Indian Lodge Motel, Joseph. More than 30 vehicles will be on display.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 26
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
SATURDAY, AUG. 27
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info, call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN CRUISE CAR SHOW: Main Street, Joseph. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Show-n-Shine; 1-2 p.m., live music; 3-4 p.m., Ragman cruise to Enterprise.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main St., Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA RESOURCES BARN DANCE AND AUCTION FUNDRAISER: 5-11 p.m. The Blue Barn, 63327 Tenderfoot Valley Road, Joseph. Social hour followed by a barbecue. Live auction followed by music by Highway 82. Tickets are limited and only available before the event. Last day to purchase tickets is Aug. 21. $35 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/3w2Z0AV.
SUNDAY, AUG. 28
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 29
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 30
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
