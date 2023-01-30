A snowcat was used to haul hay to Bob Dean Oregon Ranch cattle stranded in the Upper Imnaha area early in 2022. County and state officials continue to investigate to determine if a case of criminal animal neglect or abuse exists.
This aerial photo from January 2022 shows a cow that died in the deep snows on the Upper Imnaha and its carcass dug up and eaten by wolves. County and state officials continue to investigate to determine if a case of criminal animal neglect or abuse exists.
Adam Stein/Contributed Photo
WALLOWA COUNTY — Investigation continues into a case of alleged animal cruelty or neglect regarding cattle owned by the Bob Dean Oregon Ranch in the Upper Imnaha area, as Wallowa County's top prosecutor consults with a state expert in abuse cases.
Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish launched the investigation when cattle were caught in a severe snowstorm in late 2021. The investigation showed that the livestock were not brought in from summer pasture early enough and were caught in an early snowstorm that led to numerous livestock deaths, both from the weather and from wolves preying on cattle stuck in the snow.
The case involves hundreds of cattle that were trapped in heavy snows in the Upper Imnaha area; cows were unable to get themselves or their calves to safety. It is believed at least two dozen mother cows died, some of which “literally ‘milked themselves to death,’ in an attempt to provide for their calves,” Wallowa County Stockgrowers President Tom Birkmaier said in January 2022.
Birkmaier has said that he and other Wallowa County stockgrowers have considered last winter’s problems with snowbound cattle a “wake-up call” and are making sure their cattle are in and safely cared for. He said they don’t want a reputation for not caring for their cattle.
Interviewed on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander said some witnesses have cooperated and provided testimony, but others have retained attorneys who have advised the witnesses to refrain from speaking yet.
She said that before Christmas, she referred the case to Jacob Kamins of Benton County, who is the state’s animal cruelty deputy district attorney. She said she asked Kamins to look into the case and offer suggestions or advice on the potential for prosecuting the case and possibly assist her in doing so.
“I have been asked to look into it and prosecute if appropriate,” Kamins said Monday. “I’m waiting for people to get back to me."
“In Oregon, animal neglect and abuse are crimes and part of my mandate is to prosecute if appropriate,” he said.
He said animal cruelty can be charged as a misdemeanor with a two-year statute of limitations or as a felony with a three-year statute of limitations.
But proof beyond a reasonable doubt is needed. He said he’s been talking to various law enforcement agencies about the case and he’s been receiving reports on it and anticipates more.
Kamins said he has not yet reached out to attorneys for the Bob Dean ranch and wants more information before he does so.
