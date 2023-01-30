WALLOWA COUNTY — Investigation continues into a case of alleged animal cruelty or neglect regarding cattle owned by the Bob Dean Oregon Ranch in the Upper Imnaha area, as Wallowa County's top prosecutor consults with a state expert in abuse cases.

Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish launched the investigation when cattle were caught in a severe snowstorm in late 2021. The investigation showed that the livestock were not brought in from summer pasture early enough and were caught in an early snowstorm that led to numerous livestock deaths, both from the weather and from wolves preying on cattle stuck in the snow.

