JOSEPH — Mountain High Broncs and Bulls, the free one-day rodeo held annually in Joseph, is getting a boost from the Wildhorse Foundation.
Billi Jo Oberg, a member of Mountain High Broncs and Bulls' board of directors, said the foundation recently awarded a $13,722 grant to the rodeo for upgrades to the arena and improvements to the technology used at the event.
In a news release on Monday, May 15, Oberg said the grant will allow the rodeo to accept credit and debit cards at the merchandise booth and for sponsorships, as well as improvements in how judges score events and the addition of a timer clock for the arena's big screen.
Mountain High Broncs & Bulls has been going strong now for nearly two decades, but organizers made the decision four years ago to make admission free. The move was intended to give back to the community, Oberg said, and also to "spread the history of rodeo, the enjoyment of watching part of the Western lifestyle."
But the decision also means that the event needs support, and "it has been supported by an amazing community, businesses and organizations that believe in what Mountain High Broncs & Bulls is providing to Wallowa County and beyond," Oberg said.
Organizers are grateful to donors like the Wildhorse Foundation, she said.
The Wildhorse Foundation donates over $1 million every year to local programs and services. It funds projects in arts and culture, education, environmental protection, gambling addiction prevention, education and treatment, historical preservation, public health, public safety and salmon restoration. More than 1,500 organizations have received funding from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The foundation is managed by the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in partnership with Wildhorse Resort and Casino.
This year's Mountain High Broncs & Bulls is scheduled for June 17 at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph. For more information, go to the event's website at mountainhighrodeo.com or check out Mountain High Broncs and Bulls on Facebook.
