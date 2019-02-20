On Wednesday, Jan. 23, at the old mill site just outside of the town of Wallowa, 50-60 interested citizens saw a demonstration of what may become a viable natural resource product as well as a method to rid the county of numerous slash piles in an environmentally friendly way: Biochar.
Biochar is manufactured from organic waste material that is burned in a low-oxygen environment. It looks similar to charcoal but has different properties. South American societies used it as a soil enhancer for millennia.
Matt King, renewable energy program advisor for Wallowa Resources, helped set up the demonstration. King first heard of Biochar while working in East Africa, where, like in South America the product is used for soil enhancement on small-holder farms.
The product’s extreme porosity is purported to improve soil fertility. A single tablespoon can hold as much as 600 square feet of surface area. The pores allow the product to hold water and nutrients within the soil and provide an inviting home for beneficent soil microorganisms.
Burning biomass in a low-oxygen environment calls for specialized equipment. In this case an air curtain carbonizer. Burning at 850 degrees Fahrenheit allowed for a six percent recovery of the feedstock, which in this case was northwest softwoods.
The carbonizer, provided by Ragnar Original Innovation, is designed for reduction of fuel loads, such as slash piles, which in turn accounts for the low amount of biochar recovery during the demonstration. However, other methods of producing biochar can offer a higher recovery rate.
While Biochar shows promise, local results are mixed. Testing on wheat and mixed fodder crops are inconclusive although soil testing shows improved soil pH and improved water holding capacity. The biochar used locally for these tests is not from this area.
According to King, Integrated Biomass Resources, a small mill in Wallowa, has expressed interest in exploring the potential for adding biochar and a biochar-based soil amendment to its list of products. Wallowa Resources Community Solutions is working in tandem with Integrated Biomass Resources to this end.
In the end, the carbonizer was deemed too expensive to purchase and operate. Despite the setback, King remains optimistic.
“Wallowa Resources is definitely pursuing biochar production capability in partnership with Integrated Biomass, the mill in Wallowa, using other technology,” King said.
Nils Christoffersen, executive director of Wallowa Resources, also remains optimistic.
“The demo was successful in bringing a lot of people down to the site, and stimulating conversation about the potential use of mobile biochar equipment to process forest slash piles and produce a value-added product (i.e. biochar),” he said. “It also prompted discussion about different ways to treat slash and still generate environmental benefits — including mastication in the woods, and leaving the smaller pieces on site to decompose.”
