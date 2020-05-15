Nic Powers, the CEO of Winding Waters Clinic in Enterprise, received a Communicty Heatlh Center Advocacy award for his work advocating for medicine.
The award was given by the Oregon Primary Care Association. Every year, OPCA honors individuals and organizations who advance health equity and care for the health of Oregonians experiencing poverty and marginalization.
In 2019, Powers was integral to efforts to pass a statewide law that provided $2.5 million for a new integrated health care facility in Enterprise.
OPCA is a non-profit membership association of Oregon’s 33 federally qualified health centers. The organization’s mission is to lead the transformation of primary care to achieve health equity for all.
