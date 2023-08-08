Winding Waters Wallowa

Winding Waters’ new clinic in Wallowa is scheduled to open Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. It will feature medical, dental and mental health services and, beginning in October, a pharmacy.

 Winding Waters/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA — It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Winding Waters’ new clinic in Wallowa is scheduled to open on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Winding Waters Wallowa, a 6,400-square-foot clinic at 605 W. Highway 82, will offer medical, dental, mental health and public health services, said Nic Powers, Winding Waters CEO. And a community pharmacy is set to open in the clinic in October.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.