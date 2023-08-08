WALLOWA — It’s taken a little longer than expected, but Winding Waters’ new clinic in Wallowa is scheduled to open on Thursday, Aug. 10.
Winding Waters Wallowa, a 6,400-square-foot clinic at 605 W. Highway 82, will offer medical, dental, mental health and public health services, said Nic Powers, Winding Waters CEO. And a community pharmacy is set to open in the clinic in October.
Powers noted that Winding Waters broke ground on the clinic site about a year ago, around the time of the Aug. 11, 2022 hailstorm.
But the hailstorm — along with shortages of building materials and waits for construction labor to become available — delayed the opening for months.
Still, the timing of the clinic’s opening — not quite a year after the hailstorm — isn’t lost on Powers.
“One year after the devastating hailstorm, opening of this new clinic is another sign of Wallowa’s tenacity in the face of adversity,” he said in a press release. “Our team has worked hard to return to Wallowa after we were forced to close our original Wallowa Clinic. We’ve had a great couple of years in the Telephone Building, and we’re thrilled to further expand access by moving into our new building.”
In an interview, Power said the idea is to have Winding Waters’ physicians and other health professionals spend time each week in the new clinic, so patients in Wallowa won’t need to travel to Enterprise or Joseph to consult with their providers.
And he emphasized that the new Winding Waters clinic isn’t intended as “head-to-head” competition with the Wallowa clinic opened earlier this year by Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
He noted, for example, that the two clinics offer complementary services: In the case of the Winding Waters clinic, services include dental and mental health care in addition to the planned pharmacy.
The Wallowa Memorial clinic offers services that the Winding Waters clinic does not, such as physical therapy and an X-ray lab.
“I love that if somebody comes into our clinic with a badly sprained ankle, we can send them next door for an X-ray,” Powers said.
“This is really about each of each of our organizations pursuing our missions and expanding services,” he said. “Yes, there’s some overlap with medical care, but it provides choice to people who can decide which primary care provider is best for them.”
Powers said the pharmacy portion of the clinic has to wait until October because “it’s a huge project. ... We’re learning a lot about how that works and we’re wanting to make sure we can accept anybody and everybody’s insurance coverage.”
A new pharmacist will start work in September, and the clinic is working to add staff to make sure it can keep up with the expected demand. An open house and celebration of the new facility probably will wait until the pharmacy is up and running, he said.
Winding Waters has a long history in Wallowa, Powers said.
Back when it was a private practice owned by three physicians, it had a clinic open there for three decades until it became financially unsustainable and closed in about 2010, Powers said.
But the clinic’s transition to Federally Qualified Health Care status opened possibilities for Winding Waters to reopen in Wallowa and helped pave the way for it to raise more than $1 million in grants to help offset the $3 million cost of building the new clinic, he said. For the past few years, the Winding Waters clinic has operated in the Telephone Building. For the past few days, workers have been moving to the new clinic.
“We’re opening months later than hoped,” Powers said, “but we’re really pleased to have gotten here.”
Winding Waters Clinic provides care six days a week — from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. To learn more about Winding Waters Wallowa, to schedule an appointment, or to apply for the discounted care program, call or text its main number at 541-426-4502. Patients may also access their MyChart patient portal at: https://mychart.ochin.org.
