Liz Powers

ENTERPRISE — After decades of talking about how to increase support for local children from birth to 5 years of age, Winding Waters Clinic has received a $200,000 grant to do just that.

Dr. Elizabeth Powers, the health services officer and chief medical officer at Winding Waters, said the grant will allow the clinic to strengthen its relationships with other community partners to ensure that both parents and children have access to the resources to help young children thrive.

