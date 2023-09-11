ENTERPRISE — After decades of talking about how to increase support for local children from birth to 5 years of age, Winding Waters Clinic has received a $200,000 grant to do just that.
Dr. Elizabeth Powers, the health services officer and chief medical officer at Winding Waters, said the grant will allow the clinic to strengthen its relationships with other community partners to ensure that both parents and children have access to the resources to help young children thrive.
“One of the things that we know at Winding Waters, and that all of those working in community support roles know, is that the zero to five age range is a period of particular vulnerability in the development of bodies and brains,” Powers said.
“If we can optimally support the health and well-being of kids in that zero to five range, we can really set them up for success; and that means both in a positive sense, like providing them with all of the nurturing environment resources and tools they need to grow, but also in the negative sense like avoiding traumas. Specifically, we know that exposure to trauma or to toxic stress has long-term repercussions. If, for instance, children in that age range are exposed to adverse childhood events, things like death or incarceration of a parent, they are at increased risk for cancer down the road.”
The grant attracted plenty of competition: Thousands of organizations from across the country applied for the Early Childhood Development Expansion grant from the Department of Health and Human Services Health Resources and Services Administration. Only two organizations in the Pacific Northwest were chosen to receive the funds, and 150 were chosen across the United States.
Winding Waters applied for the grant back in April and found out they were chosen for it last month.
Boosting resourcesThrough a HIPAA-compliant platform called “Unite Us,” Winding Water can refer patients to community partners, and providers at Winding Waters will be able to verify that the referral received follow-through attention.
“I can send a referral to Intermountain ESD (Education Services District) for early intervention through the Unite Us platform, for example, and then I can see through the platform that indeed, they were able to connect with a family and begin offering their services,” Powers said.
The grant will allow Winding Waters to expand on other services, such as adding additional community health workers to its team.
“These are people who know the community well and they are out in the community and can help make sure that not only do I get a referral in the Unite Us system, but that the family can make it in to be seen or health workers can help the family overcome transportation or other logistical barriers to receiving services,” Powers said.
For families who can’t travel to an in-person visit because of financial or logistical issues, Winding Waters will work to ensure the family receives a gas voucher or is scheduled for a home visit.
The grant will also allow Winding Waters to keep an eye out for any holes in resources that need to be filled in through a continual, real-time community needs assessment. If any gaps in resources are found, Winding Waters can advocate to fill them.
“I think being a rural community, there are fewer resources here than there might be elsewhere,” she said. “Some of this is just because we are a rural population, we are not going to have the breadth of resources that exist outside of the community, but with this grant, we will be able to leverage all of the resources that do exist.”
