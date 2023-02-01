Winding waters Wallowa

The Telephone Building in Wallowa is the temporary home of a community health care clinic, part of the Winding Waters health care system. Winding Waters has received a $386,000 federal grant that will be used to purchase dental equipment for a new facility it's building in Wallowa. 

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain, File

WALLOWA — Winding Waters, a nonprofit community health center in Wallowa County, has received a $386,000 federal grant that will be used to purchase dental equipment for the facility it's building in Wallowa.

The Winding Waters Wallowa Clinic project is expected to cost about $3.7 million, including land, construction and equipment. To offset that cost, Winding Water's CEO Nic Powers and his team have raised $1,065,000 in grants and other contributions, and will continue to identify organizations and individuals to participate in the project.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.