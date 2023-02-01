The Telephone Building in Wallowa is the temporary home of a community health care clinic, part of the Winding Waters health care system. Winding Waters has received a $386,000 federal grant that will be used to purchase dental equipment for a new facility it's building in Wallowa.
WALLOWA — Winding Waters, a nonprofit community health center in Wallowa County, has received a $386,000 federal grant that will be used to purchase dental equipment for the facility it's building in Wallowa.
The Winding Waters Wallowa Clinic project is expected to cost about $3.7 million, including land, construction and equipment. To offset that cost, Winding Water's CEO Nic Powers and his team have raised $1,065,000 in grants and other contributions, and will continue to identify organizations and individuals to participate in the project.
The federal grant will allow the clinic to improve access to dental care. Powers said the grant will be used to construct four operatory rooms (the dental term for a procedure room) dental chairs, lights, tools and X-ray equipment, giving staff members the ability to do root canals, crowns and dentures, in addition to hygiene and restorations.
Powers said improved access to dental care will benefit patients by reducing avoidable emergency department visits, reducing the severity of chronic conditions such as diabetes, and improving overall oral health and wellness.
Oregon’s U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden said the funding came as part of the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations package Congress approved in December.
“No one knows the unique needs of communities across Oregon like the folks living and working in them,” said Merkley, the only Oregon member to serve on the Senate Appropriations Committee since Mark Hatfield. Merkley joined the committee in 2013.
A press release from Merkley and Wyden said that the senators worked with members of Oregon’s U.S. House delegation to get funding for 145 projects throughout the state.
Powers said work on the Wallowa clinic is continuing and he expects it to open in the summer of 2023.
He said that they are waiting to learn more about the federal spending process and aren't exactly sure of the timeline and issuance of funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.