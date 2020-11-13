According to the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, Hurricane Creek Road was closed Friday morning, Nov. 13, from Eggelson Lane south of Enterprise to Joseph due to poor weather conditions, which include zero visibility and snow drifts. There is no estimated duration of the closure.
Winter weather closes large swath of Hurricane Creek Road
- Chieftain staff
